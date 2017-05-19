Jay 305 takes us back to a more simpler time on his latest record “When You Say.” The South Central L.A. rapper hops on Teena Marie’s classic hit “Ooo La La” and entices all the ladies with his blunt, pick-up bars. OPM’s rising star really isn’t trying to say the L-word, but he won’t trip if his potential hook-up plays herself by falling hard for him.



MMG’s Omarion hops on the record produced by Cardo to do what he does best on the hook. “When You Say” comes shortly after dropping his NSFW video for “Yuck It Up.” No word on where this sexy banger will end up but the single will be available in full at midnight tonight.