Shawn Corey Carter’s name began to trend Monday morning (May 8) and for those lustful of a certain type of lyrical prowess, for a second you may have thought Blue’s pops announced a release date for the highly speculated new album.

READ Jay Z’s Next Film Project Will Zoom In On The Life Of Trayvon Martin

And if you did, then you’re feelings were hurt because that was surely not why Jay Z was trending. However, it was announced Mr. Carter would be headlining the second annual Meadow Music & Arts Festival in Queens. Other headliners include The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Gorillaz.

READ Activist Van Jones Inks Justice-Oriented Deal With Jay Z’s Roc Nation

But if Jay Z isn’t your cup of tea, other performers slated to perform are Future, Migos LL Cool J, Erykah Badu, Queens native Action Bronson, De La Soul, 21 Savage, Joey Bada$$, Nas, Run The Jewels and more.

The two-day festival kicks off Sept. 15-Sept. 17 at Citi Field. So you down to see Hov perform?