Drake and Jennifer Lopez closed out 2016 playing with our emotions as rumors of a romantic connection circulated. Although it is reported that the two singers parted ways after the new year, J. Lo has worked a shady reference to her time with the 6god into her current performing residency in Las Vegas.

#HOTLINEBLING #BOOTYCALL ? 😂😂😂 @JLO IS TOO HOT 😩 #jloallihave A post shared by Jenny Gunzalez 🌞🌺💍 (@pinkyreloaded) on May 25, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

READ Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration Is On The Way

As what sounds like an instrumental clip from Drizzy’s “Hotline Bling” plays, the Shades of Blue actress can be heard saying, “Huh. Booty Call” before bouncing back into her performance.

No response or reaction from Drake yet, but if you’re going to be called anyone’s “booty call,” Jennifer Lopez isn’t a bad choice.