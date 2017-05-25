Jennifer Lopez got schooled by toddler dance instructors while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday night (May 22).

In a segment called “Toddlerography,” Corden and Lopez attend “dance classes” instructed by toddlers and try to keep up with their unique dance moves. Some of the adorable little ones are shy in the beginning, but once they realize that J. Lo and the late night host are mimicking their actions, it’s all giggles and goofy moves.

Hit play above, and let the cuteness consume you.