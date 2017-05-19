This warm weather streak must be bringing out the best in everyone. Earlier today, we saw that two of Toronto’s own, Drake and Tory Lanez, have put petty beef aside for new beginnings. The Instagram photo op must have set off a ripple effect, because just hours later, another hip-hop patch-up took place.

Jeremih and PARTYNEXTDOOR, who had a memorable tiff last year in the midst of their co-headlining Summer’s Over Tour, have reconnected on much better terms. At the time, Jeremih had stormed off stage in Chicago, called Party and his crew “some b**ch a** n***as” and allegedly subbed in a Jeremih stunt double before Live Nation removed him from the tour.

Evidently those hard feelings are all gone. This morning (May 19), Jeremih shared the truce with his Instagram followers, posting a snapshot of them connecting to celebrate their wins at the 2017 ASCAP Awards. Jeremih walked away with honors for “Oui” and PND for Rihanna’s “Work.”

Foolin’ with mi foola A post shared by Thumpy Johnson (@jeremih) on May 19, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

We wonder who else will feel the effects of make up szn.