Like Gucci Mane, life after prison has treated Jeremy Meeks well. After his mugshot from Stockton police department gained viral status nearly a year ago, the father of three is enjoying his modeling career and mingling with the A-list.

Huff Post reports Meeks attended the amfAR gala (American Foundation for Aids Research) in France Thursday night (May 25) alongside fellow models like Bella Hadid, Kate Upton and celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Dionne Warwick and Leonardo DiCaprio. After walking in designer Philipp Plein’s latest show in Cannes, the model mingled with guests like Nicki Minaj.

Thank you Philipp plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience !!!

Meeks’ modeling career has taken him to high places. Fans have lived vicariously through his Instagram page as he’s hanged out with other celebrities like John “Uncle Jesse” Stamos and Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.

Just another day in the life of…

Looks like sky is still the limit for Meeks. As for the event, auctions to help fund AIDS research varied from a soccer match with David Beckham ($391,000) to a vintage Jaguar ($560,000). A chance to meet the Dali Lama also sold for roughly $300,000.

