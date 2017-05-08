Moonlight stars Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders snatched up the coveted golden popcorn for “Best Kiss” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night (May 7).

"This is bigger than @jharreljerome and I." Congrats on winning Best Kiss ❤️ A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 7, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Jerome, who portrayed teenage Kevin, and Sanders, who took on the hefty role of teenage Chiron, shared an on-screen kiss in this heart-wrenching film about the affects of hypermasculinity in the black community on young men who are deciphering their sexual orientation.

“This award is bigger than Jharrel and I,” Sanders said while accepting the award. “This represents more than a kiss. This is for those that feel like the others, the misfits. This represents us.”

Congrats!