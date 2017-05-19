During 2016’s tumultuous election season, the assumption was that everyone in former President Barack Obama’s administration was #TeamHillary, but this wasn’t exactly the case for former Vice President Joe Biden.

He let down scores of Democrats when he refused to run for the presidency this past election, but alludes to the idea that a 2020 run for the presidency is on the table since the party took such a blow last November. As he sat out that race, Hillary Clinton charged ahead as the Democrat front runner, something Biden has voiced his discontent with. “I never thought she was a great candidate,” he told a crowd at a hedge fund conference in Las Vegas on Thursday (May 18). “I thought I was a great candidate.”

According to CNN, this isn’t the first time Biden has shared these thoughts. He’s hinted some of her shortcomings on the campaign trail, like not focusing attention on building the middle class, and showed some skepticism towards her reasoning for running in the first place.

“I don’t think she ever really figured it out,” he had told the Los Angeles Times last year. “She thought she had no choice but to run. That, as the first woman who had an opportunity to win the presidency, I think it was a real burden on her.”

