By now, we’re all keen to the Lil Yachty-Joe Budden drama that’s been transpiring ever since the latter shared his opinion on the 19-year-old’s debut album cover and expressed his disdain toward what he’s doing to hip-hop. Yachty’s father, photographer Shannon McCollum, even ripped Budden one after he came for his son.

But on Tuesday’s show of “Everyday Struggle” with DJ Akademiks and the Rage & The Machine rapper, Budden struggled to hold back his personal opinions of Yachty’s existence—literally. After Yachty confirms he’s “happy everyday, life is moving fast, I can’t be slowed down,” Budden seems to dissect his response, and every other one following, as a psychologist picking their patient’s brain and offering a diagnosis. “Maybe he has been media trained?” Joe says.

Budden presses the issue of Yachty being “happy everyday” even further by telling him “how humans are” with their fickle emotions, claiming it’s impossible to be one thing all of the time. And of course, social media had a field day with Budden’s annoyance at Lil Boat’s happiness.

Yachty : “I’m just enjoying life, happy, bless-…” Joe Budden : pic.twitter.com/kqaShPjghf — Jay Breeze (@DeLaBreezus) May 3, 2017

Teenage boy: “I’m grateful for all my blessings and happy I don’t have to struggle anymore.” Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/T0DxQuj6Bv — Welcome To Your Tape (@divaTy) May 3, 2017

Yachty : I’m just happy to be alive

Joe budden: HAPPINESS AINT REAL HIP HOP pic.twitter.com/9KkIK3I0f5 — xavier (@xavierwss) May 3, 2017

if you say “i’m happy” 3 times in the mirror joe budden shows up like this and starts yelling at you pic.twitter.com/8Ebv6FoNBH — ㅤ (@sIowloves) May 3, 2017

@cthagod Lmao smmfh… I can see it — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 3, 2017

*Joe budden gets phone call from wife* “Joe…idk how to tell you this….your son..our…..son…….he’s happy joe, he’s happy “ Joe: pic.twitter.com/qiqSojGxSx — christobach (@chrisdavidbanks) May 3, 2017

A heated exchange transpired, as both rappers tried to defend their viewpoint. But everything isn’t what it seems. Budden broke the harsh energy by dapping up Lil Boat in respect to breaking barriers with his deals with Target and Nautica.

As the interview continued on, the heart of why Budden was so determined to – what it appeared to be – throwing shade at Yachty, slowly unveiled itself. Along with that, the great divide between the “old heads” and the “young cats” came to surface as well.

Budden began to reveal a seemingly more rational side of himself, as Yachty expressed that he was unaware of whether or not he was in a 360 deal. Toward the end of the interview, in which Budden enters the emotional fury conducive to his character – which he attributes to his passion for hip-hop – one can vaguely hear him admitting that he was Yachty in his heyday.

Joe Budden: “You’re going to have a problem with ‘just having fun’ in 5 years… I want you to be aware of your business, know if you’re in a 360 or not, appreciate the culture that changed your life – taking you from college dorm rooms eating f***ing oodles and noodles. I want you, who’s well-spoken and articulates himself well…” Lil Yachty: “My ni**a, chill.” Joe Budden: “I was him.”

And now, enters in the Pro-Joe Twitter.

Joe Budden yelling at Lil Yacthy is funny as hell but what he’s saying is 100℅ truth — Bokenza 💦🌠 (@infimiz_one) May 3, 2017

@JoeBudden is one of those people y’all love to hate 🙄 I’ve always been a fan, he’s real — Lauren Sparano (@lsparano19) May 3, 2017

@LostWizard92 @JoeBudden @lilyachty The labels pick for him, tour dates, photo shoots etc. Budden been in the game and knows what it’s about. Money motivated. — spacco (@spacco21) May 3, 2017

That @JoeBudden & @lilyachty interview is one of the most important convos in hip hop, perhaps ever. — Jersey’s Own. (@JusThoughtZ) May 3, 2017

Very important, indeed. Pro-Boat Twitter may have been blinded by Budden’s emotionally-charged rant-filled history and let his entire point in his “interest” with Yachty fly over their heads, just like Budden’s hat did when Yachty accused Budden of “f**king up.” But, Budden is like the OG to the YG’s of hip-hop trying to steer them in the right direction—or at least in the case of Yachty. Joe maintains “anybody who’s passionate in hip-hop has to be invested in them,” referring to Yachty and the newer generation of rappers in his category.

Budden goes on to bring up a discord between the younger and older generations of hip-hop that have transpired throughout the near-five decades that the culture has thrived. When you pair that with the threat of major labels and 360 deals, it’s understandable why Budden is spewing with passion, as Yachty nonchalantly tells him to “chill” about a possible future Budden tries to warn Boat of—one which the Teenage Emotions rapper seems to be ignorant of.

The rise and fall of Bobby Shmurda is probably one of the most prominent and relatable examples of said future. It seems Budden is just trying to warn Yachty about his label, Capital Records, “…Cashing In & Then Bailing Out,” like Epic Records seemingly did with the Brooklyn native.

According to the “Hot N****” rapper, “When I got locked up, I thought they were going to come for me.” But he was left with the harsh reality of being alone. Shmurda shared with the New York Times that he thought Epic Records would support him because he “felt that their union was more like a family affair instead of business relationship.” This is the reason for why Budden repeatedly expresses his despise for major labels, but props up subsidiaries like TDE and Yachty’s team, QC (Quality Control), who actually bring the talent to labels. Budden seems to want to educate Lil Boat to do with a 360 deal what Jay Z has done with Live Nation, while steering him away from what the “Bobby B****” spitter experienced.

Iron sharpens iron, right?