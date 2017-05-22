John Legend’s “Surefire” Video Shows That Borders And Prejudices Can’t Stop LOVE
John Legend is still feeling the power from his 2017 Billboard Awards performance of “Surefire.” With just his piano and a mic, the crooner gave the T-Mobile arena a moving rendition of the captivating song on Sunday evening (May 21). To follow that up, Legend released a powerful music video for the track today.
Directed by Cole Wiley, the story follows a young Mexican/Muslim couple, Roberto and Jamila, in America who face racial prejudices while just trying to express their love for one another. Wiley stated: “Human civilization is experiencing an extraordinary moment in time.”
He continued. “We are more capable of doing more good than ever before, but we are still mired by a myriad of systemic failures that continue to arise because of our continuing lack of empathy towards others. That is why Jamila and Roberto, the star-crossed lovers featured in the “Surefire” music video, face a number of obstacles that are heavily rooted in the current state of America. Fear of immigration, religious bigotry and many other forms of prejudice are contaminating our cultural landscape on a daily basis.”
John Legend’s Darkness and Light album is available for purchase now.