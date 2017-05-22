John Legend is still feeling the power from his 2017 Billboard Awards performance of “Surefire.” With just his piano and a mic, the crooner gave the T-Mobile arena a moving rendition of the captivating song on Sunday evening (May 21). To follow that up, Legend released a powerful music video for the track today.

READ: John Legend Rallies Fans To Fight Obamacare Replacement Bill

Directed by Cole Wiley, the story follows a young Mexican/Muslim couple, Roberto and Jamila, in America who face racial prejudices while just trying to express their love for one another. Wiley stated: “Human civilization is experiencing an extraordinary moment in time.”

He continued. “We are more capable of doing more good than ever before, but we are still mired by a myriad of systemic failures that continue to arise because of our continuing lack of empathy towards others. That is why Jamila and Roberto, the star-crossed lovers featured in the “Surefire” music video, face a number of obstacles that are heavily rooted in the current state of America. Fear of immigration, religious bigotry and many other forms of prejudice are contaminating our cultural landscape on a daily basis.”

READ: Nicki Minaj, Drake, Bruno Mars & John Legend Light Up the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

John Legend’s Darkness and Light album is available for purchase now.