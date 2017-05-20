Raven’s Home will blast viewers into the main character’s present time where Raven-Symone is the mother of twins (one has psychic abilities), and lives with best friend Chelsea (Anneliese Van der Pol) and her son. Now, an exciting addition has been announced.

According to E! News, actor Jonathan McDaniel will step back into the shoes of Devon Carter. As you may know, Devon was Raven’s boyfriend for a couple of seasons. In TV land, the pair married and had children but later divorced.

Imma cry real tears with this one… https://t.co/JKLWafyPOq — Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 19, 2017

That’s So Raven premiered in 2003 and won multiple NAACP Image Awards and Kids Choice Awards. The show followed the San Francisco high schooler and her supernatural powers. Per E!, Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, expressed his excitement to revamp the upcoming series.

“There is only one Raven — and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all — the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny,” he said. “After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again.”

Raven’s Home is set to debut July 21 on Disney Channel.