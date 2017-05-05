Six days after fatally shooting unarmed teen Jordan Edwards, former Texas officer Roy Oliver has been charged with murder and was taken into custody.

According to The Dallas Daily News, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for the arrest of the 37-year-old on Friday (May 5). After Oliver turned himself in, and posted bond, which was reportedly set at $300,000.

Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt issued a statement on behalf of the Edwards family, sharing how the warrant announcement brought a sense of relief but reminded them that the battle is far from over:

“Today has been an emotionally tense day as the family prepares for the wake of their beloved Jordan. Although this does not take away the excruciating pain caused by the loss of a son, brother, and friend, the announcement that the appropriate warrant has been issued for the arrest of Roy Oliver on the charge of murder has brought a bit of reprieve in a time of intense mourning. Although we realize that there remain significant obstacles ahead on the road to justice, this action brings hope that the justice system will bend against the overwhelming weight of our frustration.”

Oliver was initially placed on leave before getting fired from the Balch Springs Police Department. At the time of the shooting, the police department reported that gunshots were heard outside the party and that the car Jordan was in moved “aggressively” towards the officer responding to a call about intoxicated minors. However, the body cam Oliver wore showed otherwise.

Jordan Edwards, a Mesquite High School freshman, straight-a honor roll student and athlete, was struck in the head by a bullet from Oliver’s AR-15 rifle. The medical examiner’s office has ruled the 15-years-old’s death a homicide.