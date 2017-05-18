Jordan Peele, writer and director of Get Out, is bringing more thought-provoking, racially-charged content to the horror genre. Peele has reportedly teamed up with Warner Bros Television, Bad Robot and HBO to produce a serial adaption of Matt Ruff’s Lovecraft Country to air on HBO. Misha Green has been tapped as a screenwriter.

Lovecraft Country was published by Harper Collins February 2016. According to the publisher, the novel takes place in 1954 and follows the journey of 22-year-old Army veteran Atticus Black as he travels from Chicago to New England in search of his missing father. Along the way he encounters “both mundane terrors of white America and malevolent spirits.”

“When I first read Lovecraft Country I knew it had the potential to be unlike anything else on television,” Green says. HBO reportedly gave the show – a one-hour drama – the green light to go straight to series.

No news yet on an air date or casting selections.