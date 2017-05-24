Universal Studios has reportedly marked Friday, March 15, 2019, as the release date for Jordan Peele’s next film. The comedian-turned-director confirmed the news on Twitter Monday morning (May 22).

While the exact topic of the film has yet to be revealed, Deadline reports that it will be a social thriller, forcing audiences to question their beliefs and the world around them in the same way Get Out did.

We, for one, are looking forward.

