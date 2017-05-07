Jordan Peele will continued to “push the boundaries of storytelling,” with his first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Under the two-year contract, Peele will continue to create projects through his Monkeypaw Productions imprint, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The deal includes a follow-up to Get Out, with a budget five times bigger than the $5 million used for his directorial debut. The untitled social thriller will be written, directed, and produced by Peele.

“I am thrilled to continue the work we started together on Get Out — pushing the boundaries of storytelling, not only on the next film but with all of Monkeypaw’s future projects,” the 38-year-old writer-director said in a statement.

Universal Chairman Donna Langley praised Peele for utilizing “extraordinary imagination” and “fearless humor” to change the movie game. “Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative,” said Langley. “The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan’s home for many years to come.”

Get Out became the most successful debut from a first-time black director, the second biggest R-rated horror film of all time, and the highest grossing debut for a writer-director based on an original screenplay.

Since hitting theaters in Febuary, Get Out has grossed $200 million worldwide.

