Start Your Weekend With Joyce Wrice’s “Good Morning” And Thank Us Later
Joyce Wrice is quickly becoming one of the West Coast’s most desirable voices, that’s if you ask me at least, but her recently success can be attributed to a string of soulful tracks just like “Good Morning.”
Her latest buttery number is almost like a flashback to when MTV still played R&B music videos and Ecko was still the hottest streetwear brand in all the land. “Good Morning” was produced Jamma Dee and is set to be released as a limited edition maxi-single cassette with the instrumental, acapella, and remixes from Benedek, Mndsgn and Swarv included — in true ’90s fashion. It arrives on May 16.
The songstress is performing in a city near this summer, so keep your eyes glued to her Facebook page for official concert dates.