Joyce Wrice is quickly becoming one of the West Coast’s most desirable voices, that’s if you ask me at least, but her recently success can be attributed to a string of soulful tracks just like “Good Morning.”

Her latest buttery number is almost like a flashback to when MTV still played R&B music videos and Ecko was still the hottest streetwear brand in all the land. “Good Morning” was produced Jamma Dee and is set to be released as a limited edition maxi-single cassette with the instrumental, acapella, and remixes from Benedek, Mndsgn and Swarv included — in true ’90s fashion. It arrives on May 16.

The songstress is performing in a city near this summer, so keep your eyes glued to her Facebook page for official concert dates.