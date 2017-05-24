Back in February, pro-athlete J.R. Smith shared the exciting news that he finally got to hold his then one-month-old baby, who was born prematurely. Smith and his wife, Jewel, continued to visit Hillcrest Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit where their daughter was stationed. Now, the family will be able to cradle their new addition in the comfort of their home.

According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard took to Instagram to share that baby Dakota weighed seven pounds and five ounces, allowing medical officials to release her from their care. When she was born she weighed one pound, the sports site adds.

“We walked in together we walked out together!!” Smith captioned the smiling photo below. “Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST!”

"We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep"

YOU!!! Made a Way…were standing here only bc YOU made a way. ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Jewel Smith (@jewey808) on May 23, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

In early January, the Smiths shared the news that Dakota was born five months preterm, and called on the support of family and friends to send well wishes their way. “We know we are not the only family going through this, who will go through this, and who will ever go through this,” Jewel said. “That’s why we are sharing our story with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 15 million babies are born prematurely each year.