Juicy J Gives Summer ’17 New Party Anthems On His ‘Gas Face’ Mixtape

After the legendary Juicy J made a number of notable guest appearances on various projects and collaborations this year, he still found time to release a solo mixtape of his own. While we’re still waiting on his forthcoming album, Rubba Band Business: The Album, the Juiceman gives us something to hold us ‘till then with his new mixtape, Gas Face.

The 10 song mixtape features solid guest appearances from Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown along with production from Murda Beatz, TM88, Southside, and of course, Juicy J himself among others. Gas Face follows Juice’s steady run of new music such as “Always High” with the Taylor Gang boss Wiz Khalifa “Gilligan” with D.R.A.M. and A$AP Rocky, “24Hr Strip Club” with 24Hrs.

The project is available for free now exclusively on DatPiff.com. You can also listen to the project right now on all streaming services everywhere.

