Perhaps, a karaoke set up could’ve been of some assistance to Justin Bieber Tuesday night (May 23). The 23-year-old singer debuted a live performance of his portion of the remixed version of the historic Billboard Hot 100 song, “Despacito.” Let’s just say those in attendance at 1OAK might’ve been asking for their cover charge back in exchange for the butchered live rendition of the song.

In replace of the actual Hispanic lyrics, the pop star offensively mumbled, “bah-bah-bah-bah-bah-bah-dito” over the popular Reggaeton beat, along with a pile of other nonsensical rubbish.

READ: Luis Fonsi Wants Fans To Hear What’s Beyond “Despacito”

NY Daily News claims that the Biebs “appears to be drunk,” which would explain his gibberish-filled remix of the remix. Throughout the 20 odd seconds worth of footage, the Purpose artist is seen pointing his microphone towards the crowd with the hopes that they know more of the lyrics than he could remember in the moment.

While some fans claim his performance at 1OAK was the best thing ever, some admit they prefer the original version over the Bieber-assisted remix.

LISTEN: Justin Bieber Previews Remix to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”

Justin Bieber at 1Oak singing Despacito > — Flō (@FlorentinaD_) May 24, 2017

@UWantMyD_aniel Justin Bieber ruined despacito… it was WAY better before him — ♔ ʍ α ℜ ⅰ α ♡ (@MariaDaMexican1) May 24, 2017

Either way, Drake did the pop-to-Latin crossover thing first with Romeo Santos’s “Odio.” Thankfully, Drake never made the seemingly-intoxicated decision to perform the track live.

READ: Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” Remix First Spanish-Language No. 1 Since “Macarena”