Justin Bieber Previews Remix to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”

Not only have Ne-Yo and Skrillex offered their versions of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.,” but it seems Justin Bieber is plotting his own remix of the song as well.

In several social media posts — one of which was tagged at New York City hotspot 1 Oak — the Biebs previewed his take on the DAMN. single, where he rocks the mic with a few bars like “I’m that new Jason Bourne, reborn, a revelation.”

Bieber may have a few reasons to be humble after making history this past week. The singer topped the Billboard Hot 100 in back-to-back weeks after providing the hook on DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One,” (also featuring Chance The Rapper, Migos’ Quavo and Lil Wayne) and flexing his espanol skills on a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” If he decides to fully remix “HUMBLE.” and record it, who knows — he could have his third No. 1 in a row.

In February, Bieber also announced his 2017 Purpose stadium tour.

