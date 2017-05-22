Columbian born singer Kali Uchis has been living on our playlists since last spring when “Only Girl” became a mainstay on our laptop screens.

READ: Tyler, the Creator, Kali Uchis & Austin Feinstein’s “PERFECT” Video

After appearing on the Gorillaz Humanz highly anticipated album last month, the songstress is back with a new single from her forthcoming as-of-yet-titled album. With U.K. singer Jorja Smith, she finds her zone on “Tyrant,” a moody song about pursuing love event if the outcome is guaranteed to be disastrous.

While Jorja Smith admits to being driven crazy, although she says “that nothing can phase [her],” Kali Uchis repeatedly echoes smitten “Ooo’s” and refuses to come down from their love or the control she has over him.

READ: The Cosign: 7 Things You Should Know About Kali Uchis

On her upcoming project, the Uchis herd can anticipate her dreamworld vibes to be matched with psychedelic rock band, Tame Impala and virtual ensemble, Gorillaz. In addition to those two features, fans can expect a Bootsy Collins appearance.

“Tyrant” made its world debut today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

READ: Kali Uchis And Juanes Are Cooking Things Up In The Studio