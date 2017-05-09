Kanye West is seemingly in need of some time alone. The Life of Pablo rapper, and father of two, has reportedly left his California oasis for the mountains of Wyoming, TMZ reports.

READ: Kanye West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ Reportedly Album Makes History

But keep calm, there are no issues at home or with his health, he’s just beginning the process of putting together his new music. According to the news site, he’s been there for over two weeks, which makes sense considering how he skipped an appearance at the Met Gala last week with his wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

READ: Washington University Introduces The ‘Politics Of Kanye West’ Class

The masses shouldn’t be too worried considering how he reportedly recorded his last album in various locations including Italy, the U.S. and Mexico, according to The Root. Not to mention, TLOP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart—so it seems like new sceneries do the rapper well, right?