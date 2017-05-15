Miss USA Thinks Affordable Healthcare Is Not A Right

Kara McCullough, Miss District of Columbia, was crowned Miss USA 2017, and even as a scientist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the beauty queen is the subject of some recent controversy concerning universal healthcare.

The newly-minted Miss USA maintains affordable healthcare for all Americans is not a right, but “a privilege,” and her view earned her plenty of boos at the pageant, and more thumbs down than we care to count across social media.

As one follower puts it: “Miss DC just lost me with that answer […] Girl bye.”

#MissUSA Miss DC just lost me with that answer….Affordable healthcare is a privilege? Girl bye. pic.twitter.com/Q5mU7PIlx1 — Kat ❤ (@dazella_may) May 15, 2017

McCullough still won over the hearts of her judges on Sunday (May 14). Has she earned herself any kudos with you? Peep her commentary in full in the video up top.