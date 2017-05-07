Karrueche Tran is reportedly ready to face Chris Brown in court over allegations that he physically abused and threatened to kill her. TMZ reports that Tran wants to take the stand in hopes of inspiring women in similar situations to confront their abusers.

According to TMZ, it took a while for Tran to build up the confidence to testify, but she made up her mind after the alleged death threats. Tran, also alleges that Brown, punched her in the stomach, and kicked her down a flight of stairs.

In February, a judge granted Tran’s request for a temporary restraining order against the “Privacy” singer. Tran allegedly served Brown with legal papers during his birthday party Thursday (May 4), which he denied.

The now exes began dating in 2010, but the rocky relationship officially ended in 2015, after Tran learned that Brown became a father during their relationship.

