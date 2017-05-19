Katy Perry Enlists Nicki Minaj For “Swish Swish”
Katy Perry is reaching out to some of hip-hop’s heavyweights to promote her fifth studio album, Witness. Following the Migos-assisted “Bon Appetit,” the pop singer teamed up with Nicki Minaj to debut her latest single, “Swish Swish.”
Witness will be released on June 9. So far, the soundscape hosts its lead single, “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley, and receives writing credits from Max Martin, Sia, Brittany Hazzard and more.
#SwishSwish #SwishGuard Pink Ferragamo sliders on deck. Silly rap beefs just get me more checks. My life is a movie, I’m never off set. Me & my aMIGOS No not OFFSET swish swish awww I got them upset! but my shooters’ll make’m dance like dubstep! Swish swish awww my haters iz OBSESSED! Cuz I make M’s!!!! They get MUCH LESS!!!!! #SwishSwishBish @katyperry lets go katy cat listen now on Tidal, iTunes & Spotify. Audio on YouTube.
