Katy Perry is reaching out to some of hip-hop’s heavyweights to promote her fifth studio album, Witness. Following the Migos-assisted “Bon Appetit,” the pop singer teamed up with Nicki Minaj to debut her latest single, “Swish Swish.”

Witness will be released on June 9. So far, the soundscape hosts its lead single, “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley, and receives writing credits from Max Martin, Sia, Brittany Hazzard and more.

❗️SURPRISE ❗️1 HOUR TILL #SWISHSWISH @nickiminaj ☄️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 18, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

