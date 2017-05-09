Kehlani Bounces Back After Canceling Performance Due To Illness
Monday (May 8), SweetSexySavage songstress Kehlani canceled her show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, due to illness. Wearing baggy clothing and her hair pulled back in a ponytail, the artist broke down in tears on stage, hurt not only by how sick she felt, but also by her inability to give her fans the show they paid for.
Earlier today (May 9), the “Distraction” singer took to Instagram to let her fans know she had the Flu, but intends to continue with her show in Detroit, Michigan, May 10 as planned. She also alluded to rumors that she was speaking of mental issues when she said, “I feel crazy.”
READ: G-Eazy and Kehlani Deliver A High Octane Single, “Good Life”
“If you was there last night, you know the real,” she wrote. “F**k all that noise.”