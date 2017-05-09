Monday (May 8), SweetSexySavage songstress Kehlani canceled her show in Grand Rapids, Michigan, due to illness. Wearing baggy clothing and her hair pulled back in a ponytail, the artist broke down in tears on stage, hurt not only by how sick she felt, but also by her inability to give her fans the show they paid for.

#Kehlani cancels show in Grand Rapids, MI, telling fans she feels crazy and may need to go to the hospital— updated: kehlani reps reached out to us to say when she said she feels crazy she meant crazy as in sick physically A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 9, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Earlier today (May 9), the “Distraction” singer took to Instagram to let her fans know she had the Flu, but intends to continue with her show in Detroit, Michigan, May 10 as planned. She also alluded to rumors that she was speaking of mental issues when she said, “I feel crazy.”

“If you was there last night, you know the real,” she wrote. “F**k all that noise.”