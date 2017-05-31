Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam has had enough with her ex-husband’s late child support payments, and reports say that she wants the rest of his NFL pension and disability money to contribute to the funds.

The House Of Payne star’s ex, former football star Ed Hartwell, reportedly hasn’t paid child support throughout the entire month of May to help their daughter, five-month-old Ella Grace.

According to TMZ, there’s even more drama than just skipped payments. Pulliam also claims that Hartwell “hasn’t been allowing her to travel outside of the country for work” and will not sign consent forms to allow their infant to leave the country with her mother.

The former couple has had their fair share of public issues. A week after announcing she was pregnant with their daughter, the former linebacker said that they would be getting a divorce. She allegedly wanted him sent to jail for not taking a paternity test, and this time around, she reportedly wants him sent to jail for his late payments, per TMZ.