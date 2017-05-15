Kendrick Lamar Extends DAMN. Tour, YG To Join For New Dates
Kendrick Lamar has extended his DAMN. Tour through to September, adding several new dates. He’s also swapping tour mate Travis Scott with YG for the extended tour dates, who will be on the bill alongside D.R.A.M.
READ: Kendrick Lamar’s Platinum-Certified ‘DAMN.’ Still Tops The Billboard Charts
The tour begins on Jul. 7 in Quebec City and will wrap in Miami on Sept. 2. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m.
READ: Kendrick Lamar: “It’s My Calling To Share The Joy Of God, But More So The Fear Of God”
Kung-Fu Kenny’s LP is still the top album in the country, sitting atop the Billboard Hot 200 charts for another consecutive week. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
07-07 Quebec City, Quebec – Various Venues
07-12 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
07-14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07-17 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
07-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07-20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
07-21 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
07-22 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
07-25 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
07-26 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
07-27 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-29 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
08-01 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome
08-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
08-04 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
08-05 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
08-06 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
08-08 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
08-09 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
08-11 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
08-12 San Jose, CA – SAP Center
08-13 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
08-16 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
08-18 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
08-19 St.Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08-20 Chicago, IL – United Center
08-22 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
08-23 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
08-24 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
08-25 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
08-29 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
08-30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09-01 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
09-02 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena