Kendrick Lamar Extends DAMN. Tour, YG To Join For New Dates

Kendrick Lamar has extended his DAMN. Tour through to September, adding several new dates. He’s also swapping tour mate Travis Scott with YG for the extended tour dates, who will be on the bill alongside D.R.A.M.

READ: Kendrick Lamar’s Platinum-Certified ‘DAMN.’ Still Tops The Billboard Charts

The tour begins on Jul. 7 in Quebec City and will wrap in Miami on Sept. 2. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

READ: Kendrick Lamar: “It’s My Calling To Share The Joy Of God, But More So The Fear Of God”

Kung-Fu Kenny’s LP is still the top album in the country, sitting atop the Billboard Hot 200 charts for another consecutive week. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

07-07 Quebec City, Quebec – Various Venues

07-12 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

07-14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07-17 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

07-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07-20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-21 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

07-22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-23 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-25 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

07-26 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

07-27 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-29 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

08-01 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

08-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08-04 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

08-05 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

08-06 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

08-08 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

08-09 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

08-11 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

08-12 San Jose, CA – SAP Center

08-13 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

08-16 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

08-18 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

08-19 St.Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08-20 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-22 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

08-23 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

08-24 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

08-25 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

08-29 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

08-30 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09-01 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09-02 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena