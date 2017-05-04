Prepare to see Kendrick Lamar’s name be synonymous with “No. 1″ for a long while. In reports that should surprise absolutely no one, Kung-Fu Kenny is a mainstay at the top of the music charts, with his DAMN. album dominating both the Billboard Artist 100 and the Billboard 200. According to Neilsen Music, the LP did 239,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April 27.

READ: Kendrick Lamar: “It’s My Calling To Share The Joy Of God, But More So The Fear Of God”

According to Billboard, unlike the Billboard 200, the Artist 100 list “measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.”

To add fuel to the fire, your boy has another platinum album under his black belt.

Can’t stop, won’t stop.