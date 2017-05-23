Not too long ago, Future shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar for the latter’s high-energy Coachella performance. During his guest appearance, the Freebandz leader debuted “Mask Off” to a more than pleased audience. Now, it’s K. Dot’s turn to take a spin at the Metro Boomin-produced track.

The remix debuted on The Breakfast Club Tuesday morning (May 23), which was previously teased in a simple tweet by Future. The single, which is now certified Gold, landed at the No. 7 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 back in April.

This rendition arrives over a month after Lamar dropped his fourth studio album, DAMN. The soundscape features singles like “HUMBLE” and “DNA.” Now, the Compton native’s fans have a new set of bars to recite.

