Painting Of Kendrick Lamar To Hang In U.S. Capitol Building

Congratulations to the 1st and 2nd place winners of the 2017 3rd District Congressional Art Competition! The 1st place honor went to Tiona Cordova, a senior at Centennial High School in Pueblo. The 2nd place honor went to Kenda Yund, a sophomore at Creede High School. The panel of judges had a tough task of selecting a winner. All of the works submitted were impressive!

A post shared by Rep. Scott Tipton (@repscotttipton) on May 16, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT