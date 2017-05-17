Painting Of Kendrick Lamar To Hang In U.S. Capitol Building
A Colorado teen painted a portrait of Kendrick Lamar for the Congressional Art Competition, and her brush strokes just went viral.
Tiona Cordova, a student at Centennial High School in Pueblo, Colorado, won first place for her portrait of Kung Fu Kenny, which is titled “Utmost Appreciation,” Pitchfork reports. Her work of art will be displayed in the United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C. for the next year.
READ Kendrick Lamar’s Platinum-Certified ‘DAMN.’ Still Tops The Billboard Charts
Congratulations!