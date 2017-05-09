Premiere: Kennedy Rd.’s Sultry “Take Away” Video

Kennedy Rd. made her VIBE debut with the whimsical music video, “Make It Last.” After running away with the apple of her eye, she returns with the sultry “Take Away” visuals — directed by Editz.

Produced by Nova Gholar, the track is an airy groove that allows the vocalist to let her true spirit flourish throughout the theatrical instrumental. From the song’s lyrics, it’s clear she has found a love that she just can’t let go of.

“I was so influenced by Missy Elliott growing up, the entire vibe of the track felt like a tribute to her when I first heard it,” says Kennedy about the song. “The song came together in studio and ended up having great throwback energy, which I hope she’d be proud of.”

Taking things to the left coast, California’s picturesque beaches give the singer the perfect backdrop for her deep lyrics. “We shot the video in Malibu because we pictured the calmness of the beach and beauty of the ocean for the video, something we don’t see a lot of in Toronto,” describes the singer. “Being in California puts me in such a different space. I feel blessed to be able to experience the Cali sun.”

Kennedy Rd’s forthcoming Feelings Cafe EP is set to be released later this year.