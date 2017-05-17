Following news of Mo’Nique’s controversial revelation during a stand-up appearance at the Apollo Theater, a fellow comedian/actor chose to weigh in on the matter.

In an impromptu discussion with TMZ, Kevin Hart sang his Soul Plane counterpart’s praises in lieu of her comments on being “white-balled” by entertainment juggernauts Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels.

“Mo’Nique is not only a friend, she’s like an auntie to me, I got nothing but love. Did Soul Plane together. Nothing but love for Mo’Nique and the same thing for Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels all good friends of mine as well. Oprah, another good friend of mine,” he said. “I wish nothing but happiness for everybody and whatever those problems are hopefully they can all find a way to resolve them and work together. They’ve done great work together and I think they can do it again. Naturally, in life things happen. There’s a positive in every negative, so it’s up to them to find it.”

Recently, another actor shared his thoughts on the matter. Terrence Howard, who’s one of the lead stars in Daniels’ FOX hit, Empire, said everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“It’s just nature,” he said. “Everybody’s good and everybody’s got an opinion. She’s got an Oscar. She got an Oscar from it, and she’s still an amazing actor and an amazing comedian.”