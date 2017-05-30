After six seasons in the world of reality television, T.I. has graduated to a scripted project. Kevin Hart and Tip are collaborating on a music-based comedy series for Showtime called, The Studio.

According to Deadline, the comedian and rapper will executive produce the show through Lionsgate TV. They’re also expected to make guest appearances.

The series, penned by Everybody Hates Chris writer Aeysha Carr, follows the day-to-day life and nighttime shenanigans of working in a recording studio.

It’s unclear when the show will debut, but this isn’t the first time that the 37-year-old comedian and Atlanta rapper have worked together. Besides recording a track with Hart’s rap alter-ego “Chocolate Drop,” the Hustle Gang foreman co-starred with the Philly native in the 2015 comedy Get Hard. He also made a cameo in Ride Along 2 starring Hart and Ice Cube.

