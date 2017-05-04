Kodak Black Sentenced To 8,736 Hours In Jail After Violating House Arrest

Kodak Black has received a sentence of up to 364 days in county jail after being found guilty of violating his house arrest, the Sun Sentinelreports. The rapper, however, could be out of jail in a month if he completes a life skills course. Black has been jailed since February on the charges.

#KodakBlack gets 364 days in county jail. HOWEVER. IF he completes life skills course in jail, he'll be out in about a month — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 4, 2017

If he doesn't complete the life skills course, he's in for 364 days. — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 4, 2017

Kodak pleaded his case in court this afternoon with the help of Brad Cohen, his new attorney (Kodak apparently fired two of his other attorneys recently). Cohen argued that the police’s allegations only told one side of the story and that his client is not a danger to the community.

In a statement to the court, Kodak apologized to his mother. “On April 26, when she broke down in tears, it pierced my heart,” he said. Atlantic Records executive vice president of business and legal affairs Michael Kushner also spoke during the hearing, telling the judge his label is willing to hire a full-time mentor to give the 19-year-old “guidance/structure.”

Kushner from Atlantic Records says the label is willing to hire a full-time mentor and advisor to give Kodak Black guidance/structure — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 4, 2017

Kodak's godmother just spoke. She was in tears. Close friend Vanessa Antoine about to speak. — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) May 4, 2017

Kodak is also facing a separate charge of sexual battery that stems from a case in South Carolina.

This article was originally published on Spin.