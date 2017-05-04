If there’s one pioneer in hip-hop that every rising lyricist and avid fan should know, it’s Kool G. Rap. The former member of the Juice Crew and the other half of Kool G. Rap & DJ Polo inspired every rap GOAT you can think of to grab a mic and attempt to rap like him for over two decades.

The Queens native is preparing to strike back in 2017 with his eighth studio album appropriately titled Return of the Don. Yesterday (May 3), Kool G Rap dropped off the first offering from the album called “Wise Guys.”

He recruited Brownsville’s own Lil Fame of M.O.P and Philly spitter Freeway to drop bars over the MoSS-produced banger with additional scratches by none other than Statik Selektah. Return of the Don is set to hit retailers on June 2nd. MoSS serves as executive producer on the album, which holds features from Fred The Godson, AG Da Coroner, N.O.R.E, Raekwon, Sheek Louch, Cormega, Saigon, Ransom, Manolo Rose, Termanology, KXNG Crooked, Westside Gunn, Conway and even the late great Sean Price.

Return of the Don tracklist

1.) Return Of The Don

2.) Mack Lean ft. Fred The Godson & AG Da Coroner

3.) Criminal Outfit ft. Noreaga

4.) Wise Guys ft. Fame (M.O.P.) & Freeway

5.) Out For That Life ft. Raekwon

6.) Times Up

7.) Capitol Hill ft. Manolo Rose, Sheek Louch & Cormega

8.) Running ft. Termanology & Saigon

9.) World Is Mine ft. KXNG Crooked, Willie The Kid & Pearl Gates

10.) Popped Off ft. Sean Price & Ransom

11.) Rest In Peace ft. Conway The Machine & Westside Gunn