Celebrate that special woman in your life with KOTA The Friend’s “Sun Lady.”

KOTA celebrates the woman who “gives him love” and smiles “for miles” for. In addition to thanking his mother, he also spits about his desire to be the best parent possible to his newborn son.

“Sun Lady” is the third single off of the Brooklyn musician’s upcoming sophomore EP Paloma Beach, and it features Ol’ Soul and Emma. Nothing better than a song for your number one woman to show your utmost appreciation.