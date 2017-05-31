Kur Flees For His Life In The “Come Back” (Video)
Over here at VIBE, Kur’s recently released 180 mixtape is becoming one of our favorite projects of 2017. Complete with sooty bars and vivid tales of his come-up, the Philly newcomer has a promising rap career ahead of him.
This week, the budding rapper unveiled the new music video for his fast-paced street banger, “Come Back.” Inspired by the old school movie flick, Warriors, Kur finds himself on the run from several masked-up men as he desperately attempts to dodge potential killers and make it back to the comforts of his home. The horror-like feel of the video meshes with Kur’s gritty raps.
“My name stay in bum niggas mouth/Where I’m from yall niggas ain’t allowed/I’m from Sharpnack it’s like the wild/Niggas smoke a port, a black and mild/Get they shots going two for five/Girls leave they babies wit they mom/Different niggas/pullin’ up outsideOn the move rush and leaving out/Put in years so it evened out/We in your spot boutta clean you out,” Kur spits.