Over here at VIBE, Kur’s recently released 180 mixtape is becoming one of our favorite projects of 2017. Complete with sooty bars and vivid tales of his come-up, the Philly newcomer has a promising rap career ahead of him.

This week, the budding rapper unveiled the new music video for his fast-paced street banger, “Come Back.” Inspired by the old school movie flick, Warriors, Kur finds himself on the run from several masked-up men as he desperately attempts to dodge potential killers and make it back to the comforts of his home. The horror-like feel of the video meshes with Kur’s gritty raps.

“My name stay in bum niggas mouth/Where I’m from yall niggas ain’t allowed/I’m from Sharpnack it’s like the wild/Niggas smoke a port, a black and mild/Get they shots going two for five/Girls leave they babies wit they mom/Different niggas/pullin’ up outsideOn the move rush and leaving out/Put in years so it evened out/We in your spot boutta clean you out,” Kur spits.