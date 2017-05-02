La La Flaunts Newfound Independence On Met Gala Red Carpet

After news of her separation from husband Carmelo Anthony hit the fan and rumors of his infidelity began to circulate, La La Anthony found herself cast under a different shade of lime light than she’s used to. Internet trolls have taken sides, shooting off memes and analyzing her every move. Despite what must be an emotional time, the Power star apparently hasn’t missed a beat. Most recently, La La strutted the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala solo dolo, in a gorgeous statement of strength and independence.

Unbreakable 🖤#metgala A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on May 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

The former reality TV star stunned in a custom gown by Thai Nguyen Atelier. In an Instagram post slaying the look before the event, La La let naysayers know that through it all she is still “Unbreakable.”