On Thursday afternoon (May 11), Variety reported that longtime record label executive, L.A. Reid, planned to leave his position as chairman of Epic Records after six years. The reason for his departure from the Sony Music entity is still unknown.

Reid’s career in the music business spans decades since his time at LaFace Records (TLC, Usher) to striking gold with Mariah Carey’s Emancipation of Mimi album at Island Def Jam Music Group. Epic Records is currently home to Travis $cott, Fifth Harmony, Future and DJ Khaled.

Details are still forthcoming.