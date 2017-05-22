Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd are back, and they’re cooler than ever.

The singer dropped the visual for “Lust For Life” today (May 22) and it brings the lyrics to life with the help of her Candadian collaborator. Kicking off with LDR in a turquoise TV studio wearing a red dress and performing simply choreographed moves with 2 dancers in the background, it all leads to an adventure on, of course, the Hollywood sign.

As the track moves into the chorus, Del Rey climbs up a set of stairs that lead to the top of the “H” on the famed California sign, where Abel is there to pull her to the top. The duo make the sign their playground, sitting on the edge of the letters and running all the way across, until Del Rey slides down the “D” and lands in a field of orange flowers.

Lana is keeping plenty busy, with the release of her album Lust For Life presumably around the corner. On Saturday (May 20) she debuted a new track from the album called “Cherry” at KROQ’s annual Weenie Roast Y Fiesta in Los Angeles, and has also confirmed tracks with Stevie Nicks and Sean Lennon.

