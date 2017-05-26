Last night, LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan as the basketball player with the most points in the playoffs in the history of the NBA.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers star sunk a three-point basket with 2:40 left in the third quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, James stuck one finger in the air as he ran down the court, knowing he just made history.

Michael Jordan lead in all-time playoffs points with 5,987, and now LeBron holds the record with 5,989 points. Jordan held the record for nearly 20 years, as his last point was scored in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

“I wear the number [23] because of Mike,” James said of his historic accomplishment. “I think I fell in love with the game because of Mike, just because of what he was able to accomplish. When you’re watching Michael Jordan it’s almost like a god. So I didn’t think I could be Mike.” James and the Cavs will play against the Golden State Warriors for the third straight NBA Finals.

“I wanted to be Mike, so for my name to come up in any discussion with Michael Jordan or Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] or all these guys that’s paved the ways for Tristan [Thompson] and Kevin [Love], myself and Swish [Smith], it’s a wow factor,” he continued. “I don’t really have anything to say.”

Greatness recognizes greatness. Salute to King James.

LeBron James on idolizing Michael Jordan: “I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there” pic.twitter.com/15m1rWjjgt — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) May 26, 2017

Congratulations to @KingJames for passing Michael Jordan to become the all time playoff scoring leader! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 26, 2017