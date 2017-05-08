Former R&B Divas: Los Angeles cast member and Soul singer Leela James releases a brand new video for her latest single, “All Over Again. The romantic single will make you believe in love all over again.

READ: Musiq Soulchild’s ‘Juslisen’ And The Art Of Writing About Love

In the beautifully shot video, the soulful singer comes home to find her man has a surprise for her. As the loving boo caters to Leela, he manages to convince her to lower her guard and trust the difficult, yet beautiful process of being open and in love.

The alluring ballad showcases Leela’s amazing abilities as a pure vocalist. It’s a heartwarming record that will stick to your soul and the moment you hear her emotional tone, along with her convincing lyrics, is when your heart will melt.

WATCH: Questlove, Black Thought And Common Join Impromptu Jam Session With Young Drummer

“All Over Again” is the most recent single from Leela’s new album, Did It For Love, which was released on March 31. She is currently on the Undeniable Tour with R&B singer, Daley and her next performance will be in Raleigh, NC. You can cop your tickets right here.

Leela will also be performing at this year’s upcoming Essence Festival in New Orleasn