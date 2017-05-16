Creative force Liana Bank$ sprinkled some Caribbean flavor on her new single with Ayo Jay, “People Like Me.” The upbeat track is set to be featured on her forthcoming sophomore project, APT 210.

Banks gives us one hell of a dancehall tinged ‘chune as she lays buttery lyrics over congo drums and 808s that touch the soul. She tells us all that we should love people like her due to her self-proclaimed awesomeness, and with bangers like this, it’s hard not to agree with her.

“People Like Me” follows her project’s first single, “Ghost”. Bank$ also celebrated a career milestone recently with the RIAA Certified Gold single from PNB Rock, “Selfish,” which she co-wrote.

For fans in the NYC area, Liana Banks will be performing at SOB’s Babes Only show on May 31.