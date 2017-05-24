Lil Bibby is far removed from his old life on Chicago’s Southside, but the hood will never fully leave him. Even with concerts bookings weekend after weekend, and millions of fans begging for his Free Crack 4 project, the youngster still craves a chick from the block to fulfill his manly needs.

Lucky for him, Tink knows exactly what the Windy City spitta wants in his life. On “Gotta Have Some More,” Bibby begs for a lady that can hold him down in the streets —- and the sheets — while his hometown buddy provides all the right words in her lyrical response to the dopeboy’s yearnings.

Free Crack 4 is on the way, people!

