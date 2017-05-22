Lil Uzi Vert’s punk-rock inspired striped ensemble last weekend ignited a firestorm of tweets and debates over his questionable look.

avril lavigne is dead and was replaced by lil uzi vert: confirmed. pic.twitter.com/mBDkr4HSce — WorldStar (@WorldStar_Posts) May 15, 2017

Many have criticized Uzi for his get-up, stating that the direction of the hip-hop game has gone in a negative place due to rappers like him. Tyrese wrote on Instagram that thanks to the “XO TOUR LlIF3″ musician, he can no longer “identify with today’s hip hop.”

Others, like R&B singer Tank, defended Uzi and other young musicians, stating that other comments made about them had him “disgusted.”

“The crazy part is that these kids actually represent positivity,” he wrote on Instagram. “…These kids make being different ok and give hope to those who may feel like their life has no value.” He recently commented on his clothes, stating that critics “never felt” the comfortable fabric.

