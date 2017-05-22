Lil Uzi Vert has been taking the Internet and the hip-hop game by storm for his outlandish fashion choices. The “XO TOUR LlIF3″ musician briefly spoke about the strong backlash to his style at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards last night (May 21).

READ: Tank On Rappers Like Lil Uzi Vert And Lil Yachty: “Let These Kids Live!”

One of the main reasons why he thinks people aren’t getting down with his get-up?

“You know what it is? Ain’t nobody felt these fabrics before,” he reportedly said on the magenta carpet at the event. Looks like he doesn’t care what the haters have to say.

CREDIT: Giphy

Much of the criticism for Uzi’s look comes from people who says he doesn’t fit the typical hip-hop aesthetic, since he enjoys blurring gender lines by sporting outfits and toting items that are seen as more feminine.

READ: Hip Hop Vets Question The State Of Hip Hop After Lil Uzi Vert Meme Circulates Twitter

Tyrese wrote that he “can’t ‘IDentify’ with today’s hip-hop” thanks to Lil Uzi Vert’s style choices, while others like R&B musician Tank said that cats like Uzi and Lil Yachty are “[giving] a voice to those who feel like outcasts and may even have a hard time fitting in.”