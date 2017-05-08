Lil Uzi Vert has set lofty standards for his recent festival appearances, so high that the rapper decided to fly above them at the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival.

On Sunday (May 7) during his performance of “Money Longer” Uzi jumped a reported 20 feet from a tent on the Monster Energy Stage into a sea of fans and smartphones.

Yes, he made the jump 😭 #liluzivert #rollingloud A post shared by Stephen Dacres (@srdtv) on May 7, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Uzi has shown his love to the fans as well as mosh pit life at his previous performances like Coachella, but nothing beats the pint-sized rapper’s latest stunt. While keeping him from hitting the ground, fans also captured the moment from plenty of great angles.

Uzi also received props from DJ Drama and Diddy, who live streamed the show on Revolt.

🚀🚀 A post shared by dramalikethedj (@djdrama) on May 7, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

We’re just happy no one was hurt. Keep soaring Uzi.

🤞🏾..2 🔥® A post shared by @liluzivert on May 7, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

