The 2017 Soundset Festival in Minnesota wasn’t what some fans hoped for, as some favorites were missed like Mac Miller, Ty Dolla $ign, Frank Ocean and unexpectedly, Lil Uzi Vert.

Taking place over the Memorial Day weekend (May 28), it was known to many about the absences of Ocean and Miller, but Uzi’s came as a shock to fans. The event brought it’s largest crowd in its ten-year existence–over 30,000–and a batch of legendary and budding acts.

T.I., D.R.A.M., Amine, Pusha T and Gucci Mane lit up their stages as Uzi fans voiced their confusion over the set shake up on Twitter.

Lil Uzi Vert Is No Show at 2017 Soundset Festival pic.twitter.com/RA9xGCmp8d — Trunkslapper (@ganggrittyent) May 29, 2017

Still mad Lil Uzi Vert didn’t show up for Soundset , I paid to see you on the main stage . — SFL Hamdi 😈 (@YoungStoner247) May 29, 2017

1. Why the duck did lil uzi vert cancel

2. WHY the fuck did ATMOSPHER announce that this was the last soundset lmaaoooo — lizzie waller (@lizzie_waller) May 29, 2017

Fuck Lil Uzi on some real shit, can’t show up to Soundset? — Salty Sierra (@SIERRAmist__) May 28, 2017

One musician who took over the festival was the legendary Lauryn Hill, who arrived early to the pleasure of fans. In related news, Frank Ocean has cancelled three festival appearances within the last month. The “Chanel” singer cancelled his performance at Sasquatch! as well as Hangout Festival in Alabama. And just recently, it was revealed that Mr. Ocean pulled out of the Primavera Sound Festival.

Uzi has not released a statement as to why he was a no-show.

