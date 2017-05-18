Martin Shkreli seems to be one of the sole owners of a lot of unreleased music. First, he dished out $2 million on the Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin…, and he teased on Twitter that he also hosts un-commercialized tunes from The Beatles, Tupac and Jimmy Hendrix.

In recent months, the controversial pharmaceutical CEO decided to reveal yet another coveted project, that being Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V. In December, Shkreli leaked a track that featured Kendrick Lamar which swiftly warranted a response from Weezy and his management. According to XXL, Shkreli initially agreed to keep the rest of Tha Carter V’s sounds in the vault, but he reneged and might face a lawsuit from Wayne’s camp.

Per TMZ, the New Orleans native’s legal team ordered Shkreli to turn over his version of the pending album. Cease and desist letters were also issued.

This isn’t Shkreli’s first time ignoring an agreement. The New York Times reported that the 34-year-old breached his contract with the Wu-Tang Clan when he played snippets of their 2015 album. “I actually have a contract with the Wu-Tang Clan where I’m not allowed to do this. Obviously, I own the music and I bought it and I paid a lot of money for it,” he said. “In many ways, the contract shouldn’t matter that much.”